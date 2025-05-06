South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Launch Phase II of Operation Vulindlela

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday launch the second phase of Operation Vulindlela to unleash more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

In a statement on Tuesday, The Presidency said the launch will take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

"President Ramaphosa will lead the launch of Operation Vulindlela Phase II, which builds on the foundation laid by the first phase, alongside Ministers, senior officials, and business leaders," The Presidency said.

Operation Vulindlela was established in October 2020 as a joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms.

In its first phase, the operation focused on reforms in five key areas with a high potential impact on growth and jobs: energy, logistics, telecommunications, water, and the visa system.

Thirty-five reform actions were prioritised across these five areas, with government departments and agencies taking responsibility for implementation while a dedicated Vulindlela Unit in the Presidency and National Treasury monitored progress and provided support.

"Operation Vulindlela aims to modernise and transform network industries, including electricity, water, transport and digital communications. These network industries are the bedrock of economic growth and are essential to creating a globally competitive economy.

"In addition, reforms to the visa regime are being prioritised to attract skills and promote growth in tourism," The Presidency said.