South Africa to Close Embassy in Bulgaria

While South Africa will close its embassy in Bulgaria, it will continue to maintain close ties with the Balkan nation.

"The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) announces the decision to close the South African Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, effective 30 June 2025," the department said in a statement.

The department said the decision is informed by prudent fiscal considerations and the need to prioritise national resource allocation. It said that the decision forms part of a broader strategic realignment of South Africa's diplomatic missions globally.

"Since 2021, South Africa has undertaken necessary adjustments to its international footprint to ensure fiscal sustainability while maintaining its commitment to effective diplomatic engagement and bilateral partnerships.

"DIRCO underscores that this step is not reflective of the value South Africa places on its longstanding and cordial relations with Bulgaria. Rather, it is a measure compelled by the imperative of responsible fiscal stewardship," said the department.

Additionally, DIRCO Minister Ronald Lamola said government is optimistic that the closure will be temporary.

"We express our earnest intention to restore a dedicated diplomatic presence in Sofia as soon as fiscal conditions permit, reflecting our shared aspirations for a deepened partnership," he said.

Prior to this decision, extensive consultations were held between the Governments of South Africa and Bulgaria where the Minister Lamola personally engaged his Bulgarian counterpart, Ivan Kondov, to reaffirm South Africa's steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

To ensure continued collaboration, South Africa will maintain diplomatic and consular relations with Bulgaria through its resident Mission in Athens, Greece, which will assume responsibility for bilateral engagements.

"South Africa deeply values the presence of the Bulgarian Embassy in Pretoria and looks forward to sustained cooperation through this channel," said the department.