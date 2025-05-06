South Africa: Using the Arts to Grow Economies

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has called on Group of Twenty (G20) countries to invest in culture and use it to fuel economic growth.

"Culture should not be seen as a mere luxury or afterthought. It must serve as a catalyst for inclusion, innovation, and meaningful transformation. Culture must be part of how we grow economies that are not just rich in numbers, but rich in dignity, fairness and opportunity," the Minister said on Monday.

Addressing the G20 Culture Working Group Session in Johannesburg, he said culture was an economic engine, a tool for justice, a foundation for innovation and a beacon for sustainability.

"We need to take culture from the sidelines and place it right where it belongs, at the centre of global policy-making. It creates jobs, it heals divisions and it carries the stories and aspirations of our people.

"We have a collective responsibility. As some of the world's most powerful economies, we must use that power not just for profit, but for people. This is fundamentally about justice. Cultural justice, social justice, and economic justice, the Minister said

The G20 Culture Working Group will focus on safeguarding and restitution of cultural heritage to protect human rights; integrating cultural policies into socio-economic strategies for inclusive rights-based development; harnessing digital technologies to promote culture and sustainable economies as well as addressing the intersection of culture and climate change to shape a global response.

These priorities align with South Africa's G20 Presidency of solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

"When a community is unable to tell its story, celebrate its heritage, or speak its language, it calls into question the true nature of progress.

"We are united in our commitment to safeguarding cultural rights, promoting cultural and linguistic diversity, and ensuring equitable access to cultural life. Through these efforts, we strive to foster more inclusive societies grounded in dignity, equality, and respect for all.

"When we talk about protecting heritage, we're not just referring to ancient ruins. We are speaking about identity, about pride, about healing historical wounds and reclaiming the ability to walk tall again. This is not an act of charity; it is an act of restoration," McKenzie said.