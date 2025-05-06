Mauritius: Education Minister Discusses Promotion of Music in Primary Schools

A delegation from the Yamaha Music Gulf FZE, accompanied by the Ambassador of Japan to Mauritius, Mr Masahiro Kan, met the Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, this morning, to discuss the promotion of music education at primary school level in public schools in Mauritius.

During the meeting the team presented the Yamaha School Project which focuses on developing music education and instrumental music programmes in elementary schools across various countries including Egypt, Colombia, Vietnam, and India.

Minister Gungapersad commended the Yamaha initiative recognising its potential to enhance creativity and foster non-cognitive skills among young students. While expressing enthusiasm about the project's benefits, he noted that its implementation in Mauritius would require careful consideration of several factors.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Kan for his support of the Kaizen project and reiterated the commitment to further strengthen ties between Mauritius and Japan.