Namibia: Selma Kamanya Unveils Sun-Inspired National Costume Ahead of Miss World 2025

Miss World Namibia 2025 Selma Kamanya unveiled her national costume over the weekend during an emotional send-off ceremony.

This was the last of her rehearsals in Namibia prior to taking off to Hyderabad, India, where she will represent Namibia at the 72nd Miss World pageant from 7 to 31 May.

Her national costume, 'Omaano Akalunga' meaning 'Gift of God', was designed by emerging local designer Naemi Paulus.

Inspired by the Namibian sun, the costume captures the journey of the sun from dawn to dusk, symbolising hope, transformation and divine strength.

The design blends Himba and Oshiwambo cultural elements with visual storytelling that unfolds through movement.

Miss NGO Namibia national director Marco Coetzee says the costume has golden beads on the top part, inspired by traditional Himba decorations.

"The costume evolves from the brightly coloured oranges and golds to rich purple, reds, and dark browns - Namibia's warm sunset," Coetzee says.

"This fashion is an ode of remembrance to Namibia, its people, and the eternal story carried by the sun. It's a claim of heritage and the dance of daybreak through duskfall."

Kamanya, who departed for India on Sunday, expressed excitement and gratitude.

"Preparations for the pageant have gone really well. I've received incredible support from my family, friends and so many Namibians," she said.

"It's been an emotional and empowering journey so far."

She also vowed to keep her supporters updated throughout the competition.

"I will be taking you along through my experiences and moments in India on my social media platforms. I want Namibians to be involved in this process with me, we are together in this."

With her national costume, poise and patriotic attitude, Kamanya says she is going to make a mark on the global platform.

Her presence not only highlights Namibian culture, but also that of the young designers of the country.

Walking on to the stage of Miss World, Kamanya represents the hope of a country and the glow of the Namibian sun.