Kenya: New Police Unit Fully Operational As Charles Mutuma Named Commandant

Nairobi — The newly-formed National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) is now fully operational following the appointment of Charles Mutuma as its first Commandant.

Mutuma, a career officer in the Administration Police Service (APS), brings decades of experience and a strong reputation for professionalism--qualities that earned him his promotion to Assistant Inspector General (AIG). He holds two Master's degrees in Security Management and Police Studies, and Leadership and Security Management, both from Kenyatta University, where he is currently pursuing a PhD in Security Studies.

As Commandant, he will report to the Deputy Inspector General (APS) and oversee deployment of officers to align operations with the country's national security goals.

Launched in February this year, NGAPU was established to support National Government administrators--such as chiefs and assistant chiefs--in executing grassroots security functions. Its mandate includes curbing outlawed gangs, enhancing community safety, addressing sexual and gender-based violence, conducting high-risk operations, and enforcing regulations, including the fight against illicit brews and narcotics.

The unit will also play a central role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding in areas affected by intercommunal clashes, land disputes, and resource-based conflicts. In addition, it will help enforce national laws and policies in collaboration with other government agencies.

NGAPU is composed of officers drawn from the Administration Police Service and was created under the authority of the Inspector General of Police. Its goal is to bridge the policing gap at the community level by providing a more responsive and accessible security presence.

Public consultations held ahead of the unit's launch revealed widespread support for APS officers, with many Kenyans citing their approachability, effectiveness in resolving complaints, and less bureaucratic procedures as key reasons for trust.