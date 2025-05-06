Nigeria: Abdulfatai, Udoaka Win National Table Tennis Championship

Kwara State's Abdulbasit Abdulfatai and Cross River's Hope Udoaka emerged as the champions at the 5th Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial National Table Tennis Championships, which was held in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State.

The road to the final witnessed twists and turns as the early exit of the defending champions in the quarterfinals paved the way for the new champions to emerge.

Abdulfatai had a smooth ride to the final, where he mesmerized giant-killer Matthew Fabunmi with a 4-0 victory (12-10, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7) to lift the Men's Singles title.

In the Women's Singles final, Udoaka dominated the encounter, defeating veteran Halima Hussain of Oyo 4-1 (11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7) to be crowned the new champion.

In the U-15 categories, Ifeoluwa Ajasa of Lagos triumphed over Deborah Faleye of Edo 3-1 (11-8, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7) to win the girls' title, while Marvelous Joseph of Kogi overcame Umar Ayoola of Osun 3-1 (11-9, 11-2, 10-12, 11-8) to become the boys' champion.

Tournament referee John Peter described this year's event as unique, saying it was a blend of table tennis with entertainment, as participants enjoyed performances by various artists each day.

"The 5th edition of the Michael and Felicia Alabi Table Tennis Festival was a combination of play and fun.

"The standard of play kept rising from stage to stage, culminating in the ousting of the defending champions in both the Men's and Women's Singles at the quarterfinal stage.

"New champions emerged in most of the 15 events, and a new dimension was added to the organization, with university students volunteering and assisting in all areas," he said.

The Championship which attracted N11.5m prize money was sanctioned by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and organized by the Osun State Table Tennis Association.

The grand finale of the well-attended five-day tournament was graced by the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, and the royal father of Otan Ayegbaju, HRM Ọba Adesola Ojo Fadipe, among other notable personalities.