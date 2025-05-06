Nigeria: Gateway United Remember Legendary Rashidi Yekini

Thirteen years after the passing of Nigeria's all-time leading goalscorer, Rashidi Yekini, Gateway United Football Club yesterday joined fans and his family in remembering and celebrating the enduring legacy of the legendary striker from Kwara State.

In a statement by Moses Ojewumi, the Media officer, Gateway United FC, the club said: "Yekini was more than just a football legend. He was a symbol of excellence and inspiration, whose remarkable achievements continue to motivate generations of young footballers across the nation."

The Acting General Manager, Niyi Soleye, also reflected on Yekini's illustrious career and his brief but impactful spell at Gateway United in 2005,

"Yekini was not only a prolific goalscorer but also a gentleman, admired by teammates and respected by opponents. His 37 goals for the Super Eagles remain unmatched -- a lasting testament to his incredible talent and dedication," he said.

Soleye recalled Yekini's time at Gateway United as a turning point for the club.

"I remember his arrival like it was yesterday. As the club secretary at the time, it was a privilege to welcome a player of his stature. He blended effortlessly into the team, lifting the spirits of both players and fans. His presence was truly inspirational," he added.

His explosive style and instinctive goal-scoring ability made him a formidable force wherever he played.

At Gateway United, he joined former national teammates Sani Abacha and Jude Edemba in April 2005.

In 26 appearances, Yekini scored seven goals, leaving an indelible mark on the club's history."

Yekini died at the age of 48 and was laid to rest at his family compound in Ira, Kwara State.