Nigeria: Osaka Wins First WTA Title Since Maternity Break

5 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka won her first WTA title since triumphing at the 2021 Australian Open after beating Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 6-1 7-5 in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo - a WTA 125 tournament.

It was the 27-year-old Japanese player's first WTA title since she became a mother in July 2023.

Osaka struggled with her lack of power and accuracy as she failed to progress beyond the second round of any Grand Slam last year.

The former world No 1, who reached the third round of the Australian Open in January, is set to feature in the main draw of the French Open later this month.

