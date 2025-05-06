Liberia: Ten Fly County Youth Coordinators Reportedly Boycott National Youth Policy Summit Over Leadership Disputes

Robertsport — Ten County Youth Coordinators from the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) have reportedly withdrawn from the National Youth Policy Validation Summit, citing alleged leadership irregularities, constitutional violations, and lack of transparency within the organization.

The boycott coincided with the opening of the summit in Robertsport, which was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to finalize the revised National Youth Policy (2025-2029) after extensive regional consultations.

Abraham Alpha, spokesperson for the protesting Coordinators and Nimba County Youth Coordinator, said the decision to withdraw was prompted by the FLY leadership's refusal to address key concerns raised by county representatives. Chief among these is the suspension of the Bong County Youth Coordinator, which Alpha claims was unconstitutional and politically motivated.

"The suspension was illegal and sets a dangerous precedent," Alpha stated. "We cannot legitimize a process that excludes our voices and violates our constitution."

The Coordinators also accused FLY's national leadership of attempting to manipulate upcoming internal elections by enrolling unverified youth groups into the organization.

According to the group, no county elections or General Assembly should proceed without proper verification of all member organizations, and any meaningful policy process must involve recognized grassroots leaders.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has not yet issued a public response to the boycott. However, the incident has raised concerns over the credibility and inclusiveness of the policy validation process.

Alpha emphasized that the protest is driven by principle, not politics. "We're standing firm until these issues are addressed," he said.