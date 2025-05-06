Liberia: Cassell Kuoh Defeats Chess Champion in Exhibition Match, Pledges Support for Liberia's Global Representation

Monrovia — FC Fassell President Cassell Kuoh claimed a surprise victory in an exhibition chess match against Liberia's reigning national champion, Leroy Debblay, during the official launch of the National Classical Chess Championship in Monrovia.

The match, played before an enthusiastic audience, showcased Kuoh's skill and composure--talents he says were honed during a seven-year prison sentence in the United States. Calm and deliberate in his moves, Kuoh maintained control from start to finish, earning applause from spectators for his strategic precision.

"I may not be the best," Kuoh said after the match, "but I'll always put up a fight. Chess gave me purpose during a dark time, and now it gives me pride."

Kuoh, who learned the game while incarcerated, credited chess with transforming his outlook on life. "I didn't know what chess was 18 years ago. But in prison, all I did was play. It sharpened my mind and became a part of me."

Beyond his victory, Kuoh pledged financial support to Liberia's chess community by sponsoring the travel expenses of the national champion who will represent the country at the African Chess Championship in Cairo this December. "We support not because we have money to waste, but because we want to make an impact," he added.

The president of the Liberia Chess Federation (LCF), Thomas Karyah, used the event to officially launch the National Classical Chess Championship. He emphasized its importance, stating that it is the only competition format recognized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Karyah noted that the tournament would determine Liberia's top players, who will receive international rankings and be eligible for major international events. "Our constitution makes it clear -- the male and female champions from this event will be the first picks to represent Liberia in any international event where support is available," he said.

The winners will also join the Federation's Executive Council and contribute to strategic planning for global competitions, including the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan.

Due to restructuring, the LCF is holding only one national tournament this year, which also replaces the postponed 2024 edition. In addition to the Cairo championship, junior champions are set to compete in the African Youth Chess Championship this July in Cape Verde.

Karyah highlighted Liberia's rise in the regional chess arena. "In the West African region, we are firmly among the top five--arguably top three. With talents like Leroy leading the way, Liberia is proving itself not only in sports but in strategic thinking as well."