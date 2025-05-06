West Africa: Nigeria's Female Wrestlers Sweep 4 Gold Medals At African Championship

It was a total dominance for Team Nigeria at the ongoing African Senior Wrestling Championships in Casablanca, Morocco as the nation's female wrestlers swept all four gold medals.

However, Adekuoroye Mercy 57kg, who fell ill and had to be pulled out of the tournament, missed the clean sweep of medals.

Prior to the championship which Nigeria has dominated for more than a decade particularly in women's freestyle, the athletes felt the expectations of Nigerians even with legendary wrestlers Blessing Oborodudu and Odunayo Adekuoroye who were not part of the contingent.

However, Christiana Ogunsanya in the 53kg set the dice rolling for Nigeria, outclassing Ivorian Nogona Bakayoko 11-0 superiority to clinch country's first gold and her third African title.

Similarly, in the 62kg Esther Kolawole outperformed Egyptian Farah Ali Hamada Mohamed Hussieni 10-0 superiority to win her third Africa title.

Also, Damola Hannah Ojo followed the gold winning trajectory with a 6-0 victory over Iverian Amy Youin.

In a concluding bout for day-one, Hannah Reuben 68kg dispatched Mariam Nasr Mosbeh Mesbah of Egypt 11-0 superiority to make it four gold for Nigeria

Reacting to the victory in Morocco, President Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Dr. Daniel Igali, who led the delegation, expressed satisfaction with the performance, stressing that the athletes gave their all.

He said: "I've been very impressed with the way they wrestled, and I think if they continue in that trajectory, Nigeria should be hopeful of many gold medals," Igali stated.