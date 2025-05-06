Nigeria: NFF Should Immortalise Rashidi Yekini, Others

I am writing to pay tribute to the late Rashidi Yekini, a legendary Nigerian footballer who made significant contributions to the development of football in our country. As a member of the squad that qualified Nigeria for its first World Cup and won the 1994 African Cup of Nations in Tunisia, Rashidi Yekini's achievements are unforgettable.

Rashidi Yekini's achievements include scoring Nigeria's first goal in the World Cup, which became an iconic moment in the 1994 tournament in the USA.

He was also the African Footballer of the Year in 1993. The 1994 squad, with Rashidi Yekini's contributions, ranked 5th in the world according to FIFA's governing board.

In recognition of Rashidi Yekini's outstanding achievements, I humbly appeal to the NFF to immortalise Rashidi Yekini and his teammates who made history in Nigerian football.

I suggest that the NFF should declare May 5th as Rashidi Yekini Day, to be marked by flying the NFF flag at half-staff as a sign of respect for his memory.

Bello Shehu Shuni wrote via [email protected]