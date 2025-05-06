Tunisia: President of Republic Receives Phone Call From Iraqi Prime Minister Renewing Invitation to Attend Arab Summit

5 May 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied received on Sunday evening a phone call from Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, who renewed his invitation for the President to attend the proceedings of the 34th Arab Summit and the 5th Economic and Social Development Summit, to be hosted in Baghdad on May 17.

The call also served as an opportunity for the Head of State to reaffirm Tunisia's unwavering stance on the right of the Palestinian people to liberate every inch of their occupied land and establish their fully sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, according to a statement from the Presidency.

President Kais Saied emphasised that the crimes committed by the Zionist occupation forces against the Palestinian people, including killings, displacement and the denial of even the most basic necessities of life, even water, leading to the deaths of dozens of children from hunger and thirst, are not only aimed at extermination but also at crushing the will for liberation, a goal the occupying entity will never achieve.

"When a people insist on liberation, victory will be theirs, no matter the scale of challenges or the enormity of sacrifices."

The President of the Republic stressed the necessity of uniting behind a single stance amid a suspicious international silence and the violation of the most fundamental principles of humanitarian law.

"A unified position and a collective Arab voice are the only path to ending these crimes and this inhumane situation, against which the entire world has risen in protest," he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

