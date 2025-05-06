Sudan: Commander of Red Sea Military Zone Briefs Diplomatic Missions, International and Regional Organizations On Security Developments

- The Commander of the Red Sea Military Zone, General Mahjoub Bushra, briefed diplomatic and consular missions and representatives of international and regional organizations accredited in Sudan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Portsudan on Sunday, on the latest security developments.

Bushra stated that Portsudan was subjected to an attack at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, which continued until 7:00 a.m., by a number of drones targeting the radar station in Flamingo, Osman Digna Air Base, and some important civilian strategic facilities in the city.

The Commander of the Red Sea Military Zone confirmed that all 11 suicide drones were dealt with by air defense systems, brought under control, and completely neutralized. A portion of them fell into the sea due to the measures taken, and seven of them are now in our hands.

He added that during the air defense engagement with these drones, a strategic drone attacked Osman Digna Air Base, causing some material damage to the base. He confirmed that there were no human casualties other than some minor injuries among base personnel.

He said that the goal of the suicide drone attack was to cover up the strategic drone attack and distract the air defense systems from the main strategic drone.

The commander of the Red Sea Military Zone underscored that the situation is completely under control. He said, "We are capable of confronting such drones."