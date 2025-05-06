Somalia: Defence Minister Holds Meeting With Senior Officials to Reviews Priorities and Launches New Reform Plans

5 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

On Sunday, the Minister of Defence, Ambassador Ahmed Mo Fiqi, held a high-level meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Defence to review key priorities, assess ongoing progress, and establish a clear strategic direction for the sector.

During the session, Minister Fiqi emphasized the importance of strengthening national defence through coordinated planning and long-term vision.

He called on all departments to prepare a comprehensive One-Year Work Plan, outlining specific objectives, timelines, and performance indicators to ensure effective implementation of defence initiatives.

In a major step toward institutional reform, the Minister also announced the commencement of a Five-Year Strategic Plan.

This long-term framework aims to guide the transformation of the defence sector, focusing on capacity building, modernization, and improved service delivery.

Minister Fiqi urged officials to work collaboratively, align departmental goals with national interests, and maintain transparency and accountability throughout the planning and implementation phases.

The meeting marks a renewed commitment by the Ministry of Defence to drive meaningful reforms, enhance operational readiness, and ensure sustainable development in the security sector.

