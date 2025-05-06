Somalia: Somali Ports and Marine Transport Ministry Launches Major Development Plan for National Ports

5 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport of the Federal Government of Somalia has announced a renewed commitment to upgrading and modernizing the country's port infrastructure, as part of broader efforts to boost trade and economic growth.

On a recent official visit to the Port of Mogadishu, Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, along with Deputy Minister Fartuun Abdulkadir Farah, conducted an on-site inspection to assess ongoing operations and identify areas for development.

The visit is part of the Ministry's wider initiative to accelerate key infrastructure improvements and enhance the quality control processes for goods arriving through Somali ports.

During the visit, the Minister received a detailed briefing from the Port Manager of Mogadishu, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed (Washington), who outlined the current operational framework, recent achievements, and persistent challenges facing the port.

Minister Abdulkadir praised the continuous dedication of the port's management and staff, emphasizing the Ministry's commitment to modernizing services, upgrading technical equipment, and improving essential trade infrastructure.

"This visit marks an important step in our efforts to build more efficient and competitive ports across the country.

By investing in our maritime infrastructure, we aim to facilitate smoother trade operations and support national economic recovery," said the Minister.

The Ministry's strategic plan includes the enhancement of port management systems, expansion of cargo handling capacity, and the implementation of modern safety and inspection standards across all Somali ports.

The leadership has reiterated its determination to ensure that Somali ports meet international standards, thereby creating new opportunities for economic development and regional trade integration.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.