Somalia: SSC-Khaatumo State Leader Meets Norwegian Diplomat to Discuss Peace, Development, and Cooperation

Abdulqadir Ahmed Aw-Ali, the leader of SSC-Khaatumo State, held an important meeting today in Mogadishu with Mr. Carsten Carlsen, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Somalia.

The meeting focused on several key issues including peacebuilding, political development, stabilization programs, and the possibility of future cooperation between Norway and SSC-Khaatumo State.

During the discussion, Mr. Aw-Ali spoke about the current situation in SSC-Khaatumo and the ongoing efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.

He emphasized the importance of rebuilding local government institutions, providing basic services to the people, and ensuring security across all areas under SSC-Khaatumo's administration.

Mr. Aw-Ali also highlighted the challenges the region is facing, such as displacement, poverty, and the need for international support to help communities recover and rebuild.

He thanked Norway for its continuous support to Somalia and expressed his hope for stronger cooperation in the future.

On his part, Mr. Carsten Carlsen reaffirmed Norway's commitment to supporting peace, democracy, and development in Somalia.

He praised the efforts made by SSC-Khaatumo leaders to promote stability and encouraged continued dialogue and cooperation with both national and international partners.

Mr. Carlsen noted that Norway is ready to work with local administrations that are committed to peaceful governance and inclusive political processes.

He stressed the importance of community engagement, respect for human rights, and long-term development programs that benefit all citizens.

The meeting was seen as a positive step toward building a stronger relationship between SSC-Khaatumo State and the international community.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions and explore areas of cooperation in the near future, especially in peacebuilding, humanitarian support, and institution-building.

This meeting comes at a time when SSC-Khaatumo is working hard to stabilize the region and build a better future for its people through dialogue, reconciliation, and international partnerships.