Somalia: South West State President Laftagareen Visits Frontlines to Boost Troops Fighting Al-Shabaab

5 May 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somalia's South West State President of Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, has on Sunday made a significant visit to the frontlines of the ongoing military campaign against the al-Shabaab militants, known locally as the Khawaarij.

The purpose of the visit was to encourage and support the Somali National Armed Forces engaged in the liberation effort.

During his visit, President Laftagareen held a special meeting with senior military commanders leading the operations. He received a detailed briefing on the security situation, recent successes achieved on the battlefield, and the challenges currently facing the troops.

The President expressed his gratitude for the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of the armed forces as they continue to protect the country from terrorism.

In his remarks, President Laftagareen praised the soldiers for their steadfastness and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to supporting them both morally and logistically.

He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration between federal and state forces in defeating the extremist threat and restoring peace across the region.

This visit underscores the strong relationship between the leadership of South West State and its security forces, as well as the government's resolve to eliminate al-Shabaab and ensure long-term stability in Somalia.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.