Somalia's South West State President of Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, has on Sunday made a significant visit to the frontlines of the ongoing military campaign against the al-Shabaab militants, known locally as the Khawaarij.

The purpose of the visit was to encourage and support the Somali National Armed Forces engaged in the liberation effort.

During his visit, President Laftagareen held a special meeting with senior military commanders leading the operations. He received a detailed briefing on the security situation, recent successes achieved on the battlefield, and the challenges currently facing the troops.

The President expressed his gratitude for the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of the armed forces as they continue to protect the country from terrorism.

In his remarks, President Laftagareen praised the soldiers for their steadfastness and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to supporting them both morally and logistically.

He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration between federal and state forces in defeating the extremist threat and restoring peace across the region.

This visit underscores the strong relationship between the leadership of South West State and its security forces, as well as the government's resolve to eliminate al-Shabaab and ensure long-term stability in Somalia.