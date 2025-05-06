Kenya: Historic Kenya Lionesses, Shujaa Secure Slots in 2026 World Sevens Division 2

5 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya's Shujaa and their women counterpart Kenya Lionesses secured slots in the 2026 HSBC Division 2 after winning their respective play-offs Sunday at the final leg of 2024/25 World Sevens Series in Los Angeles.

The qualification marks a significant step forward for the country's sevens programs as they continue their journey back to the top of international rugby.

Shujaa, who were placed in pool A against Samoa, Portugal and USA, opened their campaign with mixed results.

Despite managing only one win and suffering two losses in the pool stages, they finished second in their group, earning them a playoff final berth.

In the must-win final, Shujaa rose to the occasion with a commanding 24-5 victory over the Canadians, sealing their place in the 2026 Division 2 with style.

Lionesses History

On the women's side, the Kenya Lionesses followed a similar path. Lionesses also registered one win and two losses in the pool phase, finishing third in their pool.

Booking a playoff final date with continental rivals, South Africa--a team they've had several hard-fought battles with in recent years.

The playoff final was a tense, high-stakes clash. South Africa appeared to be in control for much of the match, holding a 14-10 lead deep into the second half.

However, in the final minute, Freshia Adhiambo broke through South Africa's defensive line with a solo run, grounding a converted try that swung the game in Lionesses favor, the full-time score 17-14 in favor of the Lionesses--an incredible turnaround that booked their place alongside Shujaa in the 2026 HSBC Division 2.

