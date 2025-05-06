Mauritius: Government Announces Rs 174/Kg for Live Cattle Ahead of Eid UL-Adha 2025

The price of live cattle for Eid ul-Adha 2025 has been set at Rs 174 per kilogram, with the Government reaffirming its commitment to ensuring affordability and accessibility for the population. The announcement was made by the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr. John Michael Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen, at a press conference held on 2 May 2025 at Sicom Tower, Ebène.

The press conference was co-chaired by the Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Shakeel Mohamed, and the Minister of Industry, SMEs, and Cooperatives, Mr Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea.

Minister Sik Yuen indicated that this pricing aims to ensure both affordability and availability of meat for the population in anticipation of the festival, expected to be celebrated in June 2025. Government is once again ensuring that the population can access live cattle at a fair and regulated price, he said.

Reviewing past trends, he noted the steady price increase from Rs 136.50/kg in 2020 to Rs 151/kg in 2021, then Rs 170/kg in 2022 and 2023, before reaching Rs 174/kg in 2024--a rate applicable in 2025. According to Mr Sik Yuen, this price stability for two consecutive years is a deliberate and thoughtful decision by Government to bring relief to consumers during a period that holds great religious and cultural importance. It reflects our commitment to easing the financial burden on families, especially during challenging economic times, he added.

Minister Sik Yuen also underscored the role of the Ministry of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy, and Fisheries in strengthening veterinary checks, logistics, and the overall supply chain.

As for Mr Mohamed, he stressed the importance of maintaining last year's price despite the growing operational charges. He recalled that this year, the notable difference is not only the stability of the price but also its earlier announcement, well ahead of previous years, despite the rising costs of operations, insurance, and currency fluctuations.

Minister Mohamed noted that while this year's measures are commendable, Government will also focus on long-term solutions. "We must re-evaluate local meat production, also in Rodrigues, to reduce dependency on imports," he said, while advocating for an effective Mauritius Meat Authority to streamline processes.

For his part, Minister Ameer Meea welcomed the decision to keep the price of live cattle at Rs 174/kg. He also highlighted that the liberalisation of live cattle imports has been implemented, ensuring there will be no monopoly on imports, including those from Rodrigues.

He further outlined the importance of regulation concerning pricing, animal weight, and health inspections. Government is actively supporting measures that shield consumers from price increases, particularly in the present economic climate, he remarked.

Amid concerns about Foot-and-Mouth Disease in Rodrigues, he assured the public that strict veterinary protocols remain in place. Livestock will only be made available to the public after passing rigorous health checks. The Minister indicated that discussions with stakeholders in Rodrigues, including cooperatives and the Commissioner in charge, are ongoing to address supply and pricing issues.