Namibia: Coastal Municipalities Shine At Sport and Culture Awards

Coastal municipalities were honoured in various categories during the Association of Local Authorities in Namibia's Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Awards, hosted at Swakopmund between 23 and 26 April.

Swakopmund Municipality chief executive officer (CEO) Alfeus Benjamin received the Excellence Award for Outstanding Public Servant CEO of the Year.

The municipality also received the Community Sports, Recreation and Culture Development Award for promoting inclusive community sport and cultural development, with sport and recreation officer Engelhardt Bonnie Oaseb receiving the Excellence Award for Community and Economic Development.

Walvis Bay Mayor Trevino Forbes received the Excellence Award for Outstanding Public Servant - Mayor of the Year 2024.

Forbes was also recognised for his leadership and impactful community work through the Mayoral Relief Fund, which supports Walvis Bay residents in distress with N$2 392 277.08 reinvested in the community.

The Municipality of Walvis Bay received the Outstanding Municipality Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Community Impact Award of 2024 in recognition of efforts led by sport, arts, youth and culture head Daniel Mouton.

"These awards reaffirm our belief in servant leadership, community empowerment, and inclusive development.

We will continue to work with and for our people, so that every resident of Walvis Bay can share in the progress we are making," Forbes said on Sunday.