Namibia: Former Governor and Businessman to Construct Community Clinic in Oshikoto

Former Ohangwena governor Usko Nghaamwa and prominent businessman Pinehas Nambadi will be constructing a community clinic at Omaimbi farm in the Amuteya district of the Ondonga Traditional Authority.

According to Nghaamwa, the idea to build a clinic in this area of the Oshikoto region arose from the significant distances residents have to travel to access medical care.

Nghaamwa revealed this on Saturday during a visit by Ondonga Traditional Authority King Fillemon Nangolo Shuumbwa to the farm.

Nghaamwa explained that many people travel about seven kilometres to Oshivelo or 80 kilometres to Omuthiya to receive necessary healthcare services.

"Nambadi generously donated the land on which the clinic will be constructed. The immediate needs for the project are concrete stones and sand for construction purposes," he said.

He added that the area is densely populated, and tragically, in numerous cases of illness, individuals do not survive the journey to the nearest clinic.

Nghaamwa specifically highlighted the issue of snakebites, noting the loss of many young lives due to the challenges in accessing timely medical care.

To date, a truckload of bricks has been delivered to the site, marking the commencement of the project.

Meanwhile, Shuumbwa pledged his support towards the construction of the clinic and urged the community members to remain in unity and work hand in hand for the purpose of development.

He also issued a strong caution to his community, urging them to be vigilant against individuals falsely claiming to be "prophets" who could potentially cause disruption and chaos.

According to Shuumbwa, such individuals are not permitted within the Ondonga Traditional Authority if they lack proper authorisation.

"If they don't have proper documentation of any sort, and are not licensed accordingly, then chase them away and if they are being stubborn, call your leaders to deal with them," he said.