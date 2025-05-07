Kenya and Tunisia Set to Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through Trade and Cooperation

6 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenya and Tunisia are set to strengthen their bilateral relations through enhanced trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced.

Speaking on Monday following a meeting with Tunisia's Ambassador to Kenya, Anouar Ben Youssef, Mudavadi said both nations are committed to expanding collaboration in key sectors of mutual interest.

"Trade and investment continue to anchor the strong ties between Kenya and Tunisia, with significant potential to unlock new opportunities, particularly through value addition and industrial cooperation," said Mudavadi.

He described the meeting with the Tunisian envoy as productive, noting it reaffirmed the shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming Inaugural Kenya-Tunisia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which is expected to provide a critical platform for advancing strategic partnerships.

"We look ahead to the Inaugural Kenya-Tunisia Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), a pivotal platform to deepen and diversify our partnership in areas of mutual strategic interest," Mudavadi added.

The JCC is expected to formalize frameworks to facilitate increased collaboration in trade, industry, education, tourism, and other vital sectors, further cementing diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

Tunisia and Kenya have maintained cordial diplomatic relations since formal ties were established in the 1960s. In recent years, there has been renewed interest in strengthening economic and political cooperation, particularly within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.