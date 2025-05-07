Kenya's Private Sector Growth Hits 27-Month High in April

6 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya's private sector activities improved last month amid high customer demand that boosted sales.

Latest Stanbic Bank Kenya's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) shows that the country's PMI rose to 52 in April, an increase from 51.7 in March 2025.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth in business conditions.

"Growth momentum in Kenya accelerated even further in April, according to the Stanbic Bank Kenya PMI®, which rose to its highest level since January 2023," the bank announced in a statement today.

"Strengthening customer demand led to the fastest rise in new work in over three years, prompting a solid expansion in output and steep growth in purchasing. Job creation also quickened as firms looked to ease pressure on workloads. Although cost inflation ticked up amid rising demand pressures, it remained modest when compared with the survey's historical trend."

Sectors that performed better last month were those in the services, agriculture, and construction sectors. However, lower sales were recorded in manufacturing and wholesale & retail subcategories.

"Overall, the April PMI implies a steady return to growth at the start of Q2:25. Further, inflationary pressures remained muted. Despite an improvement in future expectations, sentiment remains among the weakest in the survey history," Christopher Legilisho, economist at Standard Bank, said.

