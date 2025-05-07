Tunisia: Diaspora At Heart of Development - Tunisia, IOM Push for Strategic Shift in Migration Approach

Tunis/Tunisia — The importance of Diaspora in driving development in their countries of origin, and the plight of irregular migration and human trafficking took centre stage at a Thematic Workshop held at the Diplomatic Academy in Tunis on Tuesday.

The workshop, titled: "Diaspora Engagement in the Promotion of Investment and Sustainable Development," was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, jointly with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Tunisia.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti emphasised Tunisia's active role in addressing irregular migration and its focus on ensuring the voluntary return of migrants. He underscored the importance of protecting the dignity of migrants and the critical role of the diaspora in national development.

"Tunisia has borne a great deal of responsibility and preserved the dignity of irregular migrants," said the FM, stressing the country's firm stance against human trafficking and its rejection of irregular migration. He also noted that Tunisia is focused on positioning its diaspora as a key development engine, both for the country and for the future of its people abroad.

The Minister also highlighted Tunisia's growing engagement in programmes aimed at reintegrating skilled migrants, boosting investment, and fostering partnerships with international partners. "We are moving towards a new phase where Tunisians abroad will be fully integrated into state initiatives that encourage reintegration, investment in Tunisia, and the establishment of strategic partnerships with countries in Europe, America, and Asia," he said. This vision, Nafti added, aligns with the Tunisian state's ongoing partnership with IOM and other international stakeholders.

IOM Director General Amy Pope, present at the workshop in the framework of a 2-day visit to Tunisia, highlighted on her part that the diaspora is "the Magic of Migration" and "a key to sustainable development"

The IOM is calling for a strategic shift in how governments and international actors view and harness the power of diaspora communities, framing them as critical partners in tackling global challenges and driving sustainable development.

Pope hailed the contributions of diaspora communities, while urging governments to integrate them into national development strategies.

She emphasised the shift in perception required to unlock the transformative potential of human mobility. "That is where we move away from migration as a problem that needs to be solved, and we look at the capacity for migration to enable us, collectively, to address some of the world's greatest challenges."

Speaking to reporters after the event, Pope reinforced the urgency of this agenda. "We are here today to meet with the Government of Tunisia and to advance the work of the Global Forum on Migration and Development," she said. "The issue of engaging the diaspora is one that has been untapped."

Pope said: "the forum is one of the more innovative and inclusive approaches to the work that we do," adding, these are government-led initiatives that we support with our expertise, with the work that we do around the world and in the 180 countries in which we serve."

She highlighted the financial and non-financial contributions of diaspora communities: "Tunisians working abroad can bring not just financial resources, but also skills, job opportunities, and technology transfers to help Tunisia face some of the challenges of the future."

With global financial constraints tightening and humanitarian aid declining, Pope said the moment is ripe to rethink development. "Engaging diaspora communities who are a bridge between the country of origin and the country of destination is more important than ever."

"We at IOM are very much looking forward to these partnerships," she concluded. "We see this--I see this--as an opportunity to turn our shared vision into tangible, practical success. To unlock the transformative force of diaspora engagement and to achieve what is truly sustainable development."