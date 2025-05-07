Rwanda: Oldies Music Fest Returns, Shifts to Kigali Universe

Fans of timeless tunes are in for a nostalgic treat as the fifth edition of the Oldies Music Festival gears up to take place on July 26.

The festival will this time shift to Kigali Universe complex from Canal Olympia, Rebero, in order to bring it closer to the music community.

A staple on Rwanda's entertainment calendar, the upcoming edition, according to organizers, promises an unforgettable experience blending the magic of classic hits with exciting new, fan-centered activities.

Celebrated for its homage to golden-era music, the festival will once again feature top Rwandan DJs spinning beloved tracks from Rwanda, East Africa, the United States, and beyond.

However, organizers are taking things up a notch with several fresh additions designed to make the event more immersive and interactive.

"We're making the festival more interactive this year," Basile Uwimana, one of the event organizers, told The New Times. "We want fans not just to listen to the music but to relive it."

Among the new attractions is the memory wall, where attendees can write down their favorite timeless songs or legendary artists, a dedicated photo booth area featuring retro music equipment and entertainment memorabilia, providing a unique throwback experience.

"We also have the Best Dressed Awards, a more elaborate competition for fans donning classic old-school outfits. An open mic session will also allow fans to perform songs that bring back cherished memories," Uwimana added.

Last year's edition, held on July 27, 2024, at Juru Park in Rebero, drew a large crowd and featured Rwanda's top DJs, including the ever-reliable DJ RY and DJ King Reg (Regis Isheja), who also served as the event's MC.

Organizers say the lineup and more details about this year's edition will be announced soon.

In other previous editions, the event featured MCs and DJs who lived the entertainment moments of the past four decades, with the lineup consisting of Rwanda's finest DJs in the game like DJ Bisoso, Karim and RY who is the youngest among them.