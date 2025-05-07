Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Receives Latest Vehicle, U.S.$150k From Controversial Chivayo

Barely a week after releasing his 14th studio album Jah Prayzah has received the latest Range Rover Autobiography and money from controversy-ridden tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo.

Jah Prayzah, who has never hidden his affinity for the ruling party, Zanu PF, has become a beneficiary of Chivayo's generosity yet again.

The latest gift, a Range Rover Autobiography, is worth over US$200,000, along with US$150,000 in cash.

The gift comes as the Zanu PF government faces backlash over the deteriorating state of the health system, which is characterised by a lack of medical supplies.

Amid the dire state of healthcare, Zanu PF has been accused of lavishing gifts on its supporters while neglecting the general populace.

Announcing the gift, Chivayo said it was in recognition of Jah Prayzah's achievements following the launch of his album Ndini Mukudzei at Old Hararians Club.

"As I promised before, and in celebration of your unstoppable progress and the major success of the launch of Ndini Mukudzei last Saturday, please go and see Victor at Exquisite Motors--your brand-new 2025 Range Rover Autobiography is fully paid for and ready for collection.

"A GOAT like you deserves to drive nothing but the highest luxury. In addition, please collect your US$150,000 in cash as promised.

"This is just a small token of my gratitude for your immense contribution to Zimbabwean music and your patriotism in uniting thousands of people through music, preaching peace, love, and unity in every song," posted Chivayo on social media.

Chivayo was last month implicated by South African financial institutions in receiving money from Ren-Form CC, which was awarded a tender by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) during the 2023 elections. Ren-Form CC allegedly charged inflated prices for the goods.

Funds amounting to R800 million were traced to accounts linked to Chivayo.