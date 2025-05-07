Zimbabwe: Journalist Mhlanga Granted U.S.$500 Bail

High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza has granted Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga bail.

This followed his successful appeal through his lawyers, Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Chris Mhike.

"The accused be and is hereby granted bail. He is to deposit US$500 bail with the clerk of court," said the judge.

"There are indeed changed circumstances. I'm of the view that the court a quo misdirected itself. The appellant is a permanent resident of this country.

"To allay the fears, the state can place conditions to ensure that he does not interfere and abscond."

The judge said the fear of interference does not stand because the docket is now complete.

The appeal was his second before the High Court.

Mhlanga had been denied bail thrice.

His lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, who is taking instructions from Chris Mhike, urged the judge to grant the journalist freedom, submitting that there have been changed circumstances.

Mpofu said Mhlanga was locked up following calls for protests by war veteran Blessed Geza, but people did not flood the streets as called for.

The lawyer also said that when Geza called for a national shutdown, people went on with their business.

"We submit that there was an obvious change in circumstances and the court a quo misdirected itself in dealing with a question that was placed before it.

"There have been changes that serve to address the concerns that were initially raised by the courts in denying the appellant bail.

"The charge is transmitting material with the intention of inciting violence. It is critical to consider the importance of the charge.

"It was transmission linked to an event or events and this said, the appellant is a journalist, he asked questions in an interview and answers were given, so if there is an allegation that material meant to incite violence was transmitted...the time of the protests has come and gone.

"May this court take judicial notice that the first call of protest was made and there were no people who flooded the streets.

"There was a call for a national shutdown, but people went on with their business.

"What is alleged by the state to be the transmission of inciting messages has come and gone. What has not come and gone is the continuity of the incarceration of the appellant in jail.

"Part of the reasons for denying bail was that there might be disturbance of peace...disturbance in connection with the event."

Mpofu said there was no violence in the country, adding that even the judge, being a Zimbabwean, has noticed this.

Mhlanga has filed an application seeking direct access to the Constitutional Court, arguing that he was unlawfully arrested and charged.

"The passage of time in this matter must constitute a changed circumstance. It constitutes a change in circumstance that entitles the appellant to bail.

"If there is no evidence that links him to the crime, he should not be in jail," Mpofu said.

In challenging the granting of bail to Mhlanga, the state said there is electronic and video evidence.

"The police said they have overwhelming evidence. This means they have gathered the evidence. They have assessed it and came to the conclusion that it is overwhelming. Under those circumstances, there has been a passage of time, and all the witnesses have been interviewed.

"So, My Lord, there is no longer evidence to be interfered with.

"The protests have come and gone.

"That has to have changed circumstances," he said.

Fungai Nyahunzvi, representing the state, said prosecution is still opposed to bail.

He said the argument that Mhlanga has not interfered with witnesses and evidence does not stand and "does not change the complexion of the case."

"The fear is still being held. The trial date has now been given.

"One circumstance that has changed is that there has been passage of time, which has given the state time to prepare for trial, and now we are saying we are now ready for trial.

"If we had not done so may be the argument that they have failed to give us a trial date would have helped their case," he said.

He also said that if granted bail, he might influence witnesses not to testify.

"As we speak, there are people who are appearing in this court after taking heed of the calls to protests so we still have that fear," said the prosecutor.