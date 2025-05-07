South Africa: Gautrain Strives to Be More Affordable With 50% Discount Offering

In a bid to make public transport more accessible and affordable, the Gautrain is offering a 50% discount on train fares to eligible customers and has significantly reduced parking fees to just R1 a day at a Gautrain station.

Through the newly launched, KlevaMova, passengers will be able to get a 50% discount on train trips to individuals living in households with a combined household annual income of R350 000 or less, students under the age of 25, scholars, pensioners, and recipients of the South African Social Security Agency's (SASSA) disability grant.

"KlevaMova forms part of government's efforts to make the Gautrain more accessible to a large share of the population in Gauteng, attract a diverse range of passengers across income groups, and ensure that cost is not a barrier to accessing an efficient, safe, and convenient public transport service," Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said on Tuesday.

With the launch of KlevaMova, diverse people across income groups will be able to access an efficient public transport service and improve their commuting experience, reduce commute-related stress, and enhance their overall quality of life.

"As a result of South Africa's historical spatial planning, many people live far from work and opportunities and are faced with high transport costs," the MEC said.

The cost of transport remains one of the highest cost items for many households, particularly for households located on the periphery of cities, far from economic hubs.

This was confirmed by the Gauteng Household Travel Survey which found that nearly 60% of households spent more than 10% of their income on public transport in 2019/20, up from 55% in 2014.

"Affordable and accessible public transport is crucial for reducing the cost of living for many South Africans, as it significantly impacts household budgets and access to opportunities," the MEC said.

KlevaMova offers eligible customers a 50% discount on Gautrain train fares only, available as Weekly, Monthly and return trip products.

To qualify for the discount, interested individuals must apply by submitting relevant documentation, and are subject to an approval and verification process.

For more information on this product, members of the public may contact the Gautrain on toll-free number 0800 428 87246 (0800 GAUTRAIN), daily from 05:30am to 8pm, visit www.gautrain.co.za, or visit a Gautrain station (excluding OR Tambo) Monday to Saturday between 8am and 5pm.

In addition to the KlevaMova 50% discount product, the Gautrain announced a significant reduction in parking fares.

All passengers may park at a Gautrain station for just R1 a day when they ride the train from 1 April to 31 July 2025.

"Gauteng's 25-Year Integrated Transport Master Plan (ITMP25) prioritises a passenger rail network as the backbone of the province's modernised and integrated transport system. Taking more people off the roads will indeed bring numerous benefits including less road congestion, road accidents, and harmful carbon dioxide emissions," Diale-Tlabela said.