Namibia: I Will Not Tolerate Corrupt Police Officers - Police Chief

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo has highlighted with concern and disappointment corruption involving members of the police in the Ohangwena region.

Shikongo says the recent cases involving two police officers arrested in the Ohangwena region for corruptly using their positions to accept bribes and other corrupt dealings, has cast a dark shadow over the integrity of law enforcement officers in the region.

He said this during a police community engagement meeting aiming to combat crime at Oshikango in the Ohangwena region on Saturday.

"One of the police officers was arrested for accepting an amount of N$100 as a bribe from an inmate to smuggle in a a cellphone.

He was arrested on the spot and he is now an inmate as we speak. Another one was arrested after he travelled to the border to confiscate illegal fuel from traders with the aim to keep it for resale.

"Several others were also arrested for confiscating counterfeit items, including fuel, with the aim to resell them for their own personal gain.

We will deal with these police officers decisively. I also want to warn community members to avoid offering bribes to police officers. Stop it," he said.

He said any police officer found engaging in corrupt activities will be dealt with accordingly and will face the full arm of the law, just like any civilian.

Shikongo also urged police officers stationed at borders to avoid confiscating food items from vulnerable people trying to provide for their families by crossing into Angola to purchase food at a cheaper price.

"As police officers, we must avoid confiscating food items from people who are trying to feed their families. We must see what to confiscate and what not to confiscate.

Most of these people are just trying to make a living but we are pushing them further. I am not saying that people must be allowed to do what they want but confiscating food items, I think it's too harsh for them. However, law and order must be maintained at all times," he said.

Shikongo further added that Oshikango has become a crime hotspot.

He commanded police officers to go on the ground and patrol the streets of Oshikango to curb criminal activities at the town.

At the same occasion, Shikongo promoted about 17 police officers in the region.