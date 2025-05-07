Africa: U.S. Army Engineers Enhance Medical Capabilities At Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti — The 152nd Engineer Support Company deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) is playing a pivotal role in enhancing both military operations and the quality of life for service members stationed at Baledogle Military Airfield (BMA), Somalia, through various construction projects, to include a recent build of a medical aid station.

Their expertise, honed through the unique opportunities of their civilian experience as members of the National Guard as well as previous deployment history, has proven invaluable in overcoming a range of challenges on the ground.

"I think it is very important that we are able to work around the heaps and bounds that we have to jump through in order to create the aid station," said U.S. Army Sgt. Liam Harris, 152nd ESC, team lead for the woodworking section of the medical aid station project.

The aid station will help ensure service members are able to receive effective life-saving medical care without delay. This capability further develops BMA as an enduring location and enhances operational readiness, enabling service members to continue focusing on improving regional security within East Africa.

Beyond the aid station, the engineering team is also working on various quality-of-life projects around the base. These include the construction of additional housing units and force protection projects, all designed to improve living conditions and force protection capabilities for those stationed at BMA.

The role of an engineer is not just about technical knowledge, but also about adaptability and teamwork.

In this challenging environment under the Somali sun, the engineering team continues to exemplify the military values of adaptability, innovation, and determination, ensuring that vital infrastructure is developed and maintained to support both the mission and the well-being of service members.

"Engineers are the foundation of the Army," said U.S. Army Sgt. Roberts, 152nd ESC section lead. "Anytime there is an operation, they need a place to sleep, to eat, to have security and that's what we provide. We are the bedrock."