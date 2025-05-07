Algeria: President Tebboune, Sultan of Oman Chair MOU Signing Ceremony

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune and His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, a sister country, chaired Monday in Algiers the signing ceremony of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on bilateral cooperation in several fields.

The signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of the presidency of the Republic, following discussions between President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq.

In this respect, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the National Office for Geological and Mining Research (ORGM), a subsidiary of the Sonarem group, and Minerals Development Oman (MDO), a company under the Oman Investment Authority. It was signed by the CEO of the Sonarem group, Belkacem Soltani, and the Executive Chairman of MDO, Mattar bin Salim Al Badi.

A terms sheet relating to a preliminary agreement between the Sonatrach group and the Omani company Abraj Energy Services was signed on this occasion by the CEO of Sonatrach, Rachid Hachichi, and the Executive Director of Abraj Energy Services, Saif Said Al Hamhami.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry and the Ministry of Health of the Sultanate of Oman in the field of pharmaceutical industry, respectively by the Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry, Ouacim Kouidri, and the Omani Minister of Health, Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti.

An executive program of scientific and technical cooperation in the field of fisheries was also signed between the National Center for Fisheries and Aquaculture Research and Development (CNRDPA) and the Omani Aquarium and Marine Science and Fisheries Centre. The document was signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries, Youcef Cherfa, and the Omani Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Saud bin Hamood Al Habsi.

In the same sector, the two ministers also signed an executive program relating to a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of plant protection and animal health, as well as a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the agricultural field.

Additionally, an executive cooperation program was signed between the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security and the Ministry of Labor of the Sultanate of Oman, regarding labor inspection for 2025-2027. The document was signed by the sector minister, Fayçal Bentaleb, and the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Bin Hamad Albusaidi.

Another executive cooperation program in the field of Higher Education and Scientific Research for 2026-2028 was signed by the sector minister, Kamel Baddari, and the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Judicial Council of the Sultanate of Oman regarding judicial cooperation, by the Minister of Justice, Lotfi Boudjemaa, and the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs.

A memorandum of cooperation was also signed between the Ministries of Justice of the two countries.

A terms sheet relating to the agreement to set up a joint investment fund between the Ministry of Finance and the Oman Investment Authority was also signed by the sector minister, Abdelkrim Bouzred, and the Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority, Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi.