Nigeria: Katsina Govt Signs MOU to Tap Diaspora Funding for Sustainable Dev't

press release

The agreement, which was signed on Monday at the Governor's office in Katsina , aims to facilitate the attraction of funds for the execution of critical social projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in MSMEs

The Katsina State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with J Williamz Limited, promoters of the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS), to advance its sustainable development agenda.

The agreement, which was signed on Monday at the Governor's office in Katsina , aims to facilitate the attraction of funds for the execution of critical social projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) development, education, healthcare, and other social sectors within the state.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Wale Fasanya, Katsina State Government Lead Consultant on MSMEs development and former Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Ibrahim Musa Gani, Director Enterprise Development and Promotion KASEDA, and Babangida Ruma, Technical Assistant to the Governor on Enterprise Development.

The partnership follows Katsina State's participation in the 12th edition of the Nigerian Diaspora MSMEs and Job Creation Investment Summit organised by NDDIS in London in March 2025, where the state presented its needs for funding to execute project interventions in various developmental sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Prince Bimbo Roberts Folayan, Founder of NDDIS, emphasised the significance of diaspora engagement in driving socioeconomic transformation in Nigeria.

"This MoU represents a major step in connecting the Nigerian diaspora with impactful projects in Katsina State. Through strategic funding, we can create real change in critical sectors of Katsina State economy," Folayan stated.

He further highlighted the vision of NDDIS: "The role of the Nigerian diaspora is to help facilitate investment and funding opportunities back to our motherland. This is what NDDIS has been doing for 12 years since its inception, working with Nigerian governments and private businesses to attract capital and expertise."

The partnership is expected to open new channels for investment into Katsina State's development priorities, leveraging the resources and expertise of Nigerians living abroad to complement the state government's efforts in achieving sustainable development.