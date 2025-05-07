Nigerian Govt Inaugurates Committee to Reform NYSC

6 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The federal government has inaugurated the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Reform Committee to review existing policy documents and propose comprehensive reforms to ensure the scheme remains effective and responsive to current national needs.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday during the inauguration of the committee.

He noted that the NYSC had long been a pillar of national integration, promoting unity across Nigeria's diverse cultures while providing young Nigerians with valuable life experiences.

"Today signifies an important step forward in our collective journey to improve one of Nigeria's most valuable national institutions dedicated to unity, empowerment, and development," Mr Olawande said.

He emphasised the vital role the NYSC had played in fostering national unity and youth development since its inception in 1973, but stressed that it was now time to reassess and modernise the scheme to reflect contemporary realities and challenges.

"As the nation advances, we must improve the institutions that support its development.

"While the NYSC has made remarkable progress, it also faces significant challenges, particularly concerning the safety of corps members, infrastructural deficits, and questions about the scheme's relevance in a changing socio-economic landscape," he said.

Mr Olawande explained that the committee's mandate includes conducting a comprehensive review of the scheme, assessing its current operations, and proposing reforms to make it more secure, innovative, and impactful.

"Our goal is to transform NYSC into a platform that offers youth better opportunities in skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, and career development," he added.

"The committee will also review existing policy documents, laws, and reports guiding the NYSC; engage in consultations with stakeholders nationwide; and recommend legal, policy, and institutional reforms, including improved funding and monitoring frameworks.

"A comprehensive report is expected to be submitted to the Minister of Youth," he said.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Usman, stressed the need to restructure technical and vocational training in alignment with academic development.

She said such reforms would enable young people to make long-term contributions to their communities and the country.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Education, Tunji Alausa, proposed the creation of a Teachers' Corps and Medical Corps for NCE-certified graduates and healthcare professionals, especially those willing to serve in rural areas for a voluntary two-year period.

He said the Teachers' Corps would help address educational gaps and offer a path to government employment, while the Medical Corps would strengthen healthcare delivery in underserved communities, particularly in maternal and child health.

