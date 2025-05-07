Africa: Uncle Waffles, Kizz Daniel and Timaya to Perform At Giants of Africa Festival in Kigali

Some of Africa's top music stars are set to light up Kigali, having been confirmed on the performance lineup for the forthcoming Giants of Africa Festival 2025 scheduled to take place in the Rwandan capital from July 27 to August 2.

South African Amapiano sensation DJ Uncle Waffles, alongside Nigerian hitmakers Kizz Daniel and Timaya, will lead an impressive lineup of performers for the highly anticipated weeklong event.

Sources confirmed to The New Times that the festival will feature two major concerts as part of its cultural celebrations.

The opening concert, due July 27, will showcase performances by Uncle Waffles, celebrated Rwandan artiste Ruti Joel, and internationally acclaimed choreographer Sherie Silver, while local talents including Boukuru and Kevin Kade are also expected to hit the stage.

The closing concert, taking place on August 2 at BK Arena, will bring together Kizz Daniel, Timaya, and Rwandan R&B star The Ben, promising an unforgettable night of music celebration.

This will mark the festival's second edition in Kigali, as it returns to the city which hosted its successful 20th anniversary celebration in 2023 which also global stars such as Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Tyla, and Tiwa Savage.

Giants of Africa is a not-for-profit organisation committed to enriching the lives of African youth through sports. Founded in Canada, the initiative focuses on using basketball as a tool to empower and inspire young people across the continent.

The festival celebrates African youth through a blend of basketball, education, and cultural expression, aiming to unite and motivate the next generation of leaders on and off the court.

Rwanda has played an increasingly significant role in this mission, with Kigali becoming a central hub for the event's activities in recent years.