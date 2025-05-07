Nigeria: Tinubu, Oborevwori in Closed Door Meeting At Presidential Villa

6 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Delta State governor recently defected from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Oborevwori defected alongside the Former Vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the last election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The governor arrived at the presidential villa at about 4 pm and was led into the President's office.

This is the first time that the governor is meeting with President Tinubu since his defection to the ruling party.

