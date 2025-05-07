South Africa: Remains of 40 Found in Mass Graves at Limpopo Cemetery - South African News Briefs - May 7, 2025

Remains of 40 Found in Mass Graves at Limpopo Cemetery

Police and forensic teams in Limpopo have exhumed the remains of approximately 40 people who were secretly buried without coffins in two mass graves at the Mookgophong cemetery, allegedly by a funeral parlour contracted by the provincial health department, reports SABC News. Limpopo Health Department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said that the individuals were indeed declared paupers. In such cases, the municipality is normally responsible for the burial. However, due to the municipality facing its own challenges at the time, the department had to intervene and secure a service provider to conduct the burials. Health authorities are investigating the incident and entry to the cemetery has been prohibited.

South Africans Can Hold Dual Nationality Without Losing Status

The Constitutional Court has struck down Section 6(1)(a) of the South African Citizenship Act, which automatically stripped South Africans of their citizenship upon acquiring a second nationality, reports IOL. The court upheld the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision and ordered the reinstatement of citizenship for all affected individuals since the law's enactment in 1995. The Democratic Alliance (DA), which brought the case to the Constitutional Court following the SCA's decision, argued that the law served no legitimate public purpose and was irrational. The DA welcomed the ruling, calling it a landmark victory after a decade-long legal battle.

South Africa Marks One Year Since Deadly George Building Collapse

One of the survivors of the George building collapse, Shadrack Maine, recounted how the tragedy a year ago left him permanently disabled and unable to support his family, reports EWN. The disaster, which killed 34 construction workers and injured 28 others when a five-storey building collapsed, remains one of South Africa's worst construction incidents. The survivors and families of the deceased gathered at the George Town Hall to remember their loved ones. Shadrack Maine, one of the construction workers, who lost an arm and a leg in the incident, said that the collapse had devastated his life and left him unable to support his family. Maine said that he came from Lesotho to attend the ceremony honouring him and his fallen colleagues.

