Congo-Kinshasa: Ethiopia, DR Congo Express Commitment to Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos held talks with Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of the Congo today.

The ministers expressed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries in various sectors.

They also exchanged views on aspects of regional and continental peace and security issues in line with the principle of seeking African Solutions to African Problems.

With a view to enhancing bilateral ties, the ministers signed General Cooperation Agreement that outlines multiple sectors of cooperation and establishes a Joint Ministerial Commission.