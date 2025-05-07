Namibian MPs Propose One-Off Veteran Payment to Cut Budget Costs

Several members of parliament (MPs) have proposed a one-off lump sum payment to veterans to cut costs.

Deputy minister of defence and veterans affairs Charles Mubita last week announced that a gratuity lump sum payment, totaling N$37.1 million, was distributed to 906 beneficiaries. This information was revealed during his presentation of the ministry's 2025/26 budget, which exceeds N$1.4 billion.

Mubita said the highest cost driver in the budget allocation was the payment of monthly grants to veterans and their dependants.

Over N$1 billion was spent on monthly financial assistance to eligible veterans and dependants of deceased veterans, benefiting 22 840 beneficiaries by the end of March. This represents an overwhelming 71% of the total annual allocation.

Mubita said this is possible only if funds are made available.

He said currently there are about 16 000 outstanding veteran payments which will cost the ministry N$2 billion.

"This budget key mandate is to address the plight of veterans of the national liberation struggle through initiating and implementing programmes and projects, including keeping the history of the national liberation struggle alive," he said.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa says many veterans are of age now and deserve to enjoy the fruits of their sacrifices.

She is of the view that a one-off payment is more durable compared to funding veteran projects.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani proposes a 3-5% equity from uranium mining to fund a revolving fund dedicated to veterans.

"This way we lessen the burden on the budget and ensure veterans are catered for," he says.

Swapo MP Tobie Aupindi says the fund must be established within the Veterans Act to protect capital and avoid relying on the appropriated budget.

Swanu of Namibia president Evilastus Kaaronda says project funding should go to young veterans but those who have aged should get a one-off lump sum payment.

The ministry's spokesperson, Petrus Shilumbu, yesterday told The Namibian the budget allocated to veterans does not address all outstanding individual veterans projects (IVPs).

"Only some veterans will be paid their N$170 000 during this financial year. . . Veterans who are not yet paid are frustrated because of the unpaid N$170 000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On a daily basis veterans are calling my office, asking when they are going to be paid, some feel as if they're forgotten, and some think they will be paid immediately," Shilumbu stated.

He said the government needs to look into the matter with keen interest. Despite shortcomings, he added, it is the government's wish that all veterans get paid in one financial year.

However, Shilumbu said it is impossible at this stage because the resources are not adequate.

He urged MPs to support the idea of increasing the ministry's budget specifically to address the IVPs.

"It is because of them we enjoy independence and peace in this country. Most of the veterans are ageing, praying they receive their payouts," he said.

Shilumbu attributed the recent floods and drought the government had to deal with, coupled with the malaria outbreak, as factors forcing the government to spend money in interventions as a matter of urgency.

Independent Patriots for Change shadow defence and veterans affairs minister Aloysius Kangulu last week said if children born and raised in exile are to be recognised as veterans, then children born and raised inside Namibia during the liberation struggle period should also be recognised.

"Hardships did not only affect kids that were in exile, it also affected kids that were in Namibia during the struggle," he said.

For the 2025/2026 financial year, the veterans welfare programme requires an amount of over N$1.4 billion.

The ministry says it will continue to utilise available resources to improve the socio-economic status of veterans and to preserve and keep the history of the national liberation struggle alive.