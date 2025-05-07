Nigeria: Why VDM Was Arrested - EFCC

6 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Alex Enumah

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, gave reasons for its arrest of Martins Vincent Otse otherwise known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The arrest of VDM last Friday in Abuja has sparked strong condemnation and protest against a new generation bank said to be connected with his arrest as well as the EFCC.

Reacting to the criticism, the anti-graft agency explained that contrary to public perception, VDM was arrested due to his failure to honour the Commission's invitation to answer to alleged financial offences.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale, the Commission, claimed that VDM, "refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication".

The spokesperson noted that the petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.

"It is needful to admit that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations. While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them.

"The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.

"The Commission appreciates the interest of Nigerians in its operations. The passion, enthusiasm and torrential reactions to all of its activities are welcome. However, insinuations about its motive in carrying out its assignment should no longer continue. The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour", the statement read in part.

It added that charges would be filed as soon as investigations are concluded.

