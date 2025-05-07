Egypt and Cyrus Discuss Strengthening Military Cooperation

6 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Commander in Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production General Abdel Meguid Saqr met with Cypriot Minister of Defense Vasilis Palmas and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting Egypt.

A formal reception ceremony was held for Palmas at the General Secretariat HQ of the Ministry of Defense, where the military band played the national anthems of both countries.

The meeting addressed several topics of mutual interest in light of current developments on the international and regional stages, as well as ways to strengthen military cooperation. It also highlighted Egypt's influential and active role in achieving security and stability in the Middle East.

General Saqr praised the longstanding historical relations between the two countries, which have been built over decades of joint efforts aimed at establishing security and peace in the region. He also stressed the importance of continuing coordination and military cooperation between the armed forces of both nations.

For his part, the Cypriot defense minister emphasized keenness to enhance military cooperation with Egypt in the upcoming period. He also expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of the Egyptian Armed Forces in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, a number of senior officers from both the Egyptian and Cypriot armed forces and the Cypriot ambassador in Cairo.

