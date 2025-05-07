Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Nigerian Youth Who Built World's Smallest GPS Tracker

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian tech innovator, Oluwatobi Oyinlola, for developing what is now considered the world's smallest GPS tracking device prototype.

The device, which measures just 22.93 x 11.92mm, has been hailed for its groundbreaking potential across various industries, from security and logistics to healthcare and smart technology.

In a post shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, President Tinubu commended Oyinlola for his innovation and the positive spotlight it shines on Nigeria's youth.

"Congratulations, Oluwatobi, on this feat. You have just shown the world that Nigerian youth can!" the President wrote.