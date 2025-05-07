Nigeria: 40 Years After, DSS Removes Arogundade's Name From Watchlist

The Nigerian Chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI) has announced the removal of the name of the Executive Director of International Press Centre, Mr Lanre Arogundade, from the Department of State Security's watchlist after about 40 years.

IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, announced this in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, at the 3rd Nigerian Media Leaders' Summit convened by Journalism Clinic, which is led by veteran Journalist Taiwo Obe with media owners and top editors in attendance.

According to a statement signed by the IPI Legal Adviser/Chairman, Advocacy Committee, Tobi Soniyi, Mojeed said the Director-General of the DSS, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, informed IPI Nigeria of the development during a recent engagement with the Secret Service organisation.

The DSS decision followed sustained and intensive campaign by IPI Nigeria to get Arogundade's name removed from the watchlist. It noted that the renewed campaign became necessary when Arogundade's name was not removed despite previous assurance.

"For about forty years, Mr Arogundade was subjected to persistent harassment and embarrassment, including brief detention by security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos," it stated.

IPI Nigeria said it welcomed the decision and commended the DSS for finally removing Arogundade's name from its watchlist.

Media executives present at the Abeokuta summit applauded the announcement while Arogundade, who was also among them, expressed his gratitude and that of his family to IPI Nigeria for the commendable effort.

LEADERSHIP reports that Arogundade's journey to the watchlist started during the military regime when he served as the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) between 1984 and 1985.