Nigeria: 40 Years After, DSS Removes Arogundade's Name From Watchlist

6 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Nigerian Chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI) has announced the removal of the name of the Executive Director of International Press Centre, Mr Lanre Arogundade, from the Department of State Security's watchlist after about 40 years.

IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, announced this in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, at the 3rd Nigerian Media Leaders' Summit convened by Journalism Clinic, which is led by veteran Journalist Taiwo Obe with media owners and top editors in attendance.

According to a statement signed by the IPI Legal Adviser/Chairman, Advocacy Committee, Tobi Soniyi, Mojeed said the Director-General of the DSS, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, informed IPI Nigeria of the development during a recent engagement with the Secret Service organisation.

The DSS decision followed sustained and intensive campaign by IPI Nigeria to get Arogundade's name removed from the watchlist. It noted that the renewed campaign became necessary when Arogundade's name was not removed despite previous assurance.

"For about forty years, Mr Arogundade was subjected to persistent harassment and embarrassment, including brief detention by security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos," it stated.

IPI Nigeria said it welcomed the decision and commended the DSS for finally removing Arogundade's name from its watchlist.

Media executives present at the Abeokuta summit applauded the announcement while Arogundade, who was also among them, expressed his gratitude and that of his family to IPI Nigeria for the commendable effort.

LEADERSHIP reports that Arogundade's journey to the watchlist started during the military regime when he served as the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) between 1984 and 1985.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.