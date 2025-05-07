Africa: Rampant Amajita Overpower Sierra Leone in Convincing Group a Victory

South Africa showcased their attacking prowess with a commanding 4-1 win over Sierra Leone in a TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Group A tie on Tuesday evening in Ismaila.

The match commenced with South Africa asserting early dominance as they looked to grab the early lead.

Jody Ahshene opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a precise right-footed shot from outside the box, following a well-timed assist from Shakeel April.

Despite Sierra Leone's efforts to respond, the first half concluded with South Africa leading 1-0 who were disciplined in their defense.

The second half saw Amajita intensify their offensive efforts.

Neo Rapoo doubled the lead on the hour mark, capitalizing on a swift counter-attack initiated by Jody Ahshene.

Sierra Leone managed to reduce the deficit in the 69th minute when Momoh Kamara found the back of the net after a cross from Osman Kamara in a goal that brough back confidence to his side.

However, South Africa regained control, with substitute Thabang Mahlangu making a significant impact.

Mahlangu netted twice in quick succession--first in the 86th minute, assisted by Neo Rapoo, and again in the 89th minute, following a set-piece situation involving Patrick Autata--sealing a comprehensive victory for the South Africans.

The victory puts South Africa second behind Seirra Leone who remain top of Group A despite their disappointing loss.

TotalEnergies CAF U-20 AFCON action continues on Wednesday with Nigeria taking on Kenya, while Tunisia takes on Morocco, with both matches promising to produce fireworks.