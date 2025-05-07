Ethiopia: Ethio-Israeli Ties Reignite With Focus On Innovation, Partnership

Ethiopia and Israel are ushering in a new chapter of economic collaboration, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to strengthening investment and trade ties.

Both sides have expressed keen interest in agriculture, technology, and irrigation systems--through robust diplomatic and business engagements.

The Ethio-Israeli Business Forum, held here yesterday, brought together high-level government officials, business leaders, and investors to explore untapped opportunities and forge strategic partnerships that can drive shared growth and innovation.

In his opening address, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) described the forum as a reflection of Ethiopia's active economic diplomacy and a vital component of the country's foreign policy strategy.

"This forum is not merely symbolic--it is a catalyst for real economic transformation through international cooperation," he stated.

Gedion highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between the two nations, which are now evolving into modern collaborations across critical sectors including agriculture, water management, health, defense, education, and technology.

He emphasized that Israel's advanced experience in startups, AI, and high-tech ecosystems holds transformative potential for Ethiopia's ambitions in digitalization and industrial innovation.

"We envision a future where our two countries work hand in hand to unlock Ethiopia's agricultural productivity, enhance irrigation systems, and capitalize on the growing digital economy," Gedion added, while calling on Israeli investors to take an active role in building a resilient and inclusive economic future in Ethiopia.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar echoed the sentiment, applauding Ethiopia's commitment to macroeconomic reforms and market liberalization. He described the two countries as "historic friends and regional partners" with a common vision for sustainable development.

"Ethiopia's economic reforms present a compelling case for investment," said Sa'ar. "Israel is ready to deepen business engagements and support Ethiopia's impressive development journey."

He also praised the hospitality, strategic location, and growing investment potential of Ethiopia, noting that his government is eager to build long-term partnerships in multiple sectors.

The forum also featured key contributions from Mamo Mihretu, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Abraham Belay (PhD), Minister of Irrigation and Lowlands, and Brook Taye (PhD), CEO of Ethiopian Investment Holdings. The presence of influential business leaders from both nations further underscored the significance of the event.

The renewed Ethio-Israeli partnership is widely seen as a win-win model for bilateral cooperation, with both countries aiming to transform shared challenges into new economic opportunities.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 7 MAY 2025