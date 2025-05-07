Zimbabwe: Takesure Chinyama Bounces Back At Dynamos As Strikers Coach

Former Dynamos striker Takesure Chinyama has bounced back at the club as striker coach.

This was revealed by the club on Tuesday morning via a statement.

Chinyama will work under the current technical team led by Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe.

"Dynamos Football Club is committed to continuous improvement and addressing the challenges the Club is currently facing in the league.

"As part of a strategic step-by-step approach to enhance our technical department, the club is pleased to announce the appointment of Takesure Chinyama as the new Strikers Development Coach/Assistant Coach," read part of Dynamos' statement.

Chinyama played for Dembare in 2012 before leaving mid-season to join South African giants Orlando Pirates.

He then returned to the club in 2015 before making another move to Poland the following year.

His appointment is part of Dembare's move to ease the club's goal drought.

"Takesure Chinyama, a prolific striker during his playing days, played for Dynamos FC among other clubs locally, then Poland and South Africa with a career spanning almost two decades.

"Chinyama, a holder of UEFA B License, transitioned into coaching after an illustrious career.

"His expertise and experience will be a valuable addition to the team as we work towards turning around our performances.

"This appointment is part of the club's broader plan to reinforce the technical setup while maintaining stability within the squad."

Dembare has only managed to score two goals in 10 games, making themselves the lowest scoring team in the league at the present moment.