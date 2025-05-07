Zimbabwe: Rape Accused Duo Claim Mai Jeremaya Demanded $500 Before Filing Charges

7 May 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Two men who gained notoriety on social media recently for allegedly luring Harare socialite Ashley Masendeke also known as Mai Jeremaya, to a purported business meeting and then raping her, have refuted these claims, asserting that the complainant allegedly demanded US$500 from them and, upon their refusal, filed a counter-report accusing them of rape.

On Monday, Thabo Blessing Dube, 27, Martin Charlie, 25, appeared before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa charged with rape.

Magistrate Gofa will deliver her bail ruling today.

Lawyer Shepherd Kudzanayi Makonde is representing Dube and Charlie.

