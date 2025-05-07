Nigeria: Presidency in Panic Over Planned Coalition - Atiku

7 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has claimed that the presidency is in panic mode over plans to build a broad political coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His statement followed remarks by Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, who advised Atiku to abandon his presidential ambition, citing a divine lack of mandate and internal defections within Atiku's political base.

"If I could meet him face to face, I'd say: believe in destiny. It may not be God's will for you to govern Nigeria," Bwala said during a television interview, adding that Atiku had already lost "60 to 70 per cent" of his political allies.

In a swift reaction, Atiku's media office described Bwala's comments as "disparaging," accusing him of hypocrisy and opportunism.

"It is ironic that Bwala, a political turncoat who once served as Atiku's spokesperson, now lectures a statesman on legacy and destiny," the statement read.

The office said Bwala's remarks reflect desperation within the Tinubu camp, which it claimed is "rattled by the unstoppable momentum" of the opposition coalition being championed by Atiku and other progressive leaders.

"If Atiku is a spent force, why the smear campaign? Why dedicate presidential platforms to attack him?" the statement asked.

Atiku, it said, remains the most formidable opposition figure in Nigeria, committed to rescuing the country from "economic collapse and democratic erosion," and will not be distracted by "political jesters masquerading as patriots."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.