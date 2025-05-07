Nigeria: Presidency in Panic Over Planned Coalition - Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has claimed that the presidency is in panic mode over plans to build a broad political coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His statement followed remarks by Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, who advised Atiku to abandon his presidential ambition, citing a divine lack of mandate and internal defections within Atiku's political base.

"If I could meet him face to face, I'd say: believe in destiny. It may not be God's will for you to govern Nigeria," Bwala said during a television interview, adding that Atiku had already lost "60 to 70 per cent" of his political allies.

In a swift reaction, Atiku's media office described Bwala's comments as "disparaging," accusing him of hypocrisy and opportunism.

"It is ironic that Bwala, a political turncoat who once served as Atiku's spokesperson, now lectures a statesman on legacy and destiny," the statement read.

The office said Bwala's remarks reflect desperation within the Tinubu camp, which it claimed is "rattled by the unstoppable momentum" of the opposition coalition being championed by Atiku and other progressive leaders.

"If Atiku is a spent force, why the smear campaign? Why dedicate presidential platforms to attack him?" the statement asked.

Atiku, it said, remains the most formidable opposition figure in Nigeria, committed to rescuing the country from "economic collapse and democratic erosion," and will not be distracted by "political jesters masquerading as patriots."