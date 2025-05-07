Morocco: Liberia Signs Landmark Port Deal With Morocco's Tanger Med

The government of Liberia has signed a landmark port modernization agreement with Tanger Med Engineering, the technical subsidiary of Morocco's globally renowned Tanger Med Port Authority.

Monrovia, May 7, 2025: The agreement paves the way for a full-scale implementation of a comprehensive Master Plan for the Freeport of Monrovia and the Port of Buchanan.

This transformational deal, led by the National Port Authority (NPA) under the stewardship of NPA Managing Director Sekou Hussein Dukuly, is aligned with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly in the pillars of infrastructure renewal, regional integration, and sustainable economic growth.

Authorities say the agreement is a result of months of intensive technical collaboration, which outlines future-focused redevelopment of key port assets.

These include the modernization of container terminals, cargo berths, and warehousing systems, as well as the deployment of smart logistics platforms, advanced security infrastructure, and green energy solutions. Dredging and expansion works will also enhance the ports' ability to accommodate larger vessels and increase trade volumes, improving Liberia's competitiveness along West Africa's maritime corridor.

"The agreement is more than an infrastructure project--it is a national milestone," said NPA Managing Director Sekou H. Dukuly. "By investing in world-class port facilities, we are laying the foundation for job creation, investment attraction, and sustainable growth that benefits every Liberian. This is the ARREST Agenda in action accelerating recovery, reform, and economic self-sufficiency."

The upgrade is expected to significantly improve Liberia's logistics performance, reduce cargo clearance delays, increase operational capacity, and digitize port and customs service's bringing efficiency, transparency, and reliability to maritime trade. The Master Plan also positions Liberia to serve as a regional gateway for landlocked countries such as Mali and Guinea, enhancing its role in the regional economic architecture.

Present at the signing were key Liberian stakeholders, including Senator Momo T. Cyrus, Chairman on National Security; Representative Austin B. Taylor, Chairman on Maritime; Representative Sekou Kanneh, Chairman on Executive; Mr. Sekou B. Korleh, NPA's Executive Director for Governmental and International Affairs; and Mr. Miniru M. Nyei, Infrastructure Technician and Support Consultant. They were joined by Liberia's Ambassador to Morocco, H.E. Johnson J. Fayiah, and Mr. Emmanuel LARMEH, Charges d'Affaires in Rabat, whose diplomatic efforts were vital to the agreement's success.

As Liberia begins the implementation phase of this ambitious port redevelopment, the Government and the NPA reaffirm their commitment to transparent execution, local capacity building, and inclusive economic participation, ensuring that the benefits of modern maritime infrastructure reach every corner of the nation.